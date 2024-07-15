Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal

BERLIN
Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday's Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage.

England had been dreaming of winning a first title in almost six decades and it looked as if it could be their night as Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time.

Yet Spain shrugged that off to take the lead within two minutes of the restart through Nico Williams, who was set up by his fellow star winger, Lamine Yamal.

England came from behind as they have done so often at this Euros, substitute Cole Palmer driving in the equaliser on 73 minutes, moments after entering the fray.

But their resurgence in the game was cut short when Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad forward, turned in a cross in the 86th minute to hand Spain a record fourth European Championship crown, and a third in the last five editions.

"It has been a marvellous day in which a team has been deservedly crowned champions of Europe," Spain coach Luis de la Fuente told broadcaster TVE.

They previously won in 1964, 2008 and 2012, the last two titles coming either side of their triumph at the 2010 World Cup during the golden era of Xavi Hernandez, Xabi Alonso and Andres Iniesta.

Whether this generation, led by the brilliant Yamal playing here a day after his 17th birthday, manage to repeat the achievements of that magnificent side remains to be seen, but theirs was a fitting victory.

Spain have been comfortably the best team over the last month in Germany and were not intimidated by the atmosphere at the Olympiastadion, where the majority of the crowd were given over to England's cause.

England had hoped to finally claim a first men's international title since their fabled victory at the 1966 World Cup, but fell just short in their first ever final on foreign soil.

"To lose the final is incredibly tough," said their manager, Gareth Southgate.

"Congratulations to Spain, they were the best team in the tournament and the best team tonight."

After the agony of their defeat on penalties to Italy three years ago, England are the first side ever to lose back-to-back Euros finals.

Captain Harry Kane, meanwhile, is left at the age of 30 still looking for the first trophy of a career so rich in goals.

  Spain overcome Rodri injury 

It was always likely that Spain would control this game, and England spent most of the first half chasing the ball.

Despite Spain's domination, it took until first-half stoppage time for either team to manage a shot on target, with Phil Foden's effort from a Declan Rice free-kick being saved by goalkeeper Unai Simon.

But it was just before that chance that Rodri hurt himself, sliding into teammate Aymeric Laporte as he blocked a Kane shot.

Spain's outstanding holding midfielder was unable to continue, and made way for Martin Zubimendi at the restart.

It felt like the loss of such a presence in the middle could completely throw Spain off course, and yet they wasted no time in opening the scoring.

England were braced for the danger to come from Spain's two wingers, and it was they who combined for the goal, as Yamal collected Dani Carvajal's pass and darted inside.

He released Williams, who scored with a controlled, low shot into the far corner.

England would now need to come from behind, but that was what they had done in their three previous knockout games.

Southgate took off his talisman Kane on the hour mark and sent on Ollie Watkins, a repeat of the substitution that won the semi-final against the Netherlands.

Spain had chances to increase their lead and their fans began to greet every pass with an 'ole', as Southgate decided to send on Palmer for Kobbie Mainoo.

Within three minutes of that England were level when Bukayo Saka's ball from the right was laid off by Jude Bellingham for Palmer, who found the net with a low first-time effort into the corner.

However, Spain grabbed the winner with four minutes to go thanks to their own super-sub.

Oyarzabal played the ball to Marc Cucurella on the left before racing into the middle to turn his teammate's cross into the net, staying just onside in the process.

Spain then held on, although only after a vital clearance off the line from Dani Olmo to deny Marc Guehi.

