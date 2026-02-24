Galatasaray looks to finish the job against Juventus

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray's Turkish forward #53 Baris Alper Yilmaz (L) fights for the ball with\ Juventus' Turkish forward #10 Kenan Yildiz during the UEFA Champions League, knockout round play-off 1st leg, football match between Galatasaray SK and Juventus FC at the Rams Park in Istanbul on February 17, 2026. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Galatasaray has the upper hand as it enters Feb. 25’s Champions League playoffs second leg against Juventus in a dominant position, carrying a three-goal advantage and the momentum of a historic first-leg performance.

The visiting side leads the aggregate 5-2 following a prolific night in Istanbul on Feb. 17, leaving the Italian giant needing a monumental comeback at the Allianz Stadium to avoid an early exit from Europe’s premier club competition.

For coach Okan Buruk’s side, any draw or even a loss by two goals would see the team advance to the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

A 2-0 loss at Konyaspor over the weekend dented the Turkish Süper Lig leader’s morale, justifying coach Buruk’s cautious stance after the victory in the first leg.

"We are leaving here happy, but we haven't won anything yet. We have only won one match," Buruk said last week.

"We played the first leg; now we have a second to play. We need to keep our feet on the ground. Anything can happen in football. If we are going to celebrate, it should be after we win that match and secure our advancement to the next round."

A source of concern for Galatasaray is the fitness of its star striker Victor Osimhen, who traveled with the squad to Turin but remains a game-time decision due to lingering knee pain that sidelined him against Konyaspor.

Juventus enters the match in the midst of a mid-season slump under manager Luciano Spalletti. The club is winless in its last five matches across all competitions, including a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Como in Serie A action on Feb. 21.

The Italian side’s task is further complicated by significant roster absences. Defenders Juan Cabal and Andrea Cambiaso are out due to suspensions, while striker Dusan Vlahovic and center-back Gleison Bremer remain unavailable due to injury.

Spalletti is expected to lean heavily on Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and 20-year-old Turkish international Kenan Yıldız to provide the offensive spark needed to overturn the deficit.

Also on Feb. 25 in the Champions League, Jose Mourinho’s homecoming to Santiago Bernabeu with Benfica will be far more complicated than initially anticipated.

Mourinho cannot sit in the dug-out for the playoff second leg after being sent off during his team's 1-0 first-leg defeat in Lisbon last week.

The 63-year-old also came under fire for his controversial comments in the aftermath of alleged racial abuse aimed at Madrid star Vinicius Junior by Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni.

The Argentine will miss the second leg after UEFA provisionally suspended him for one game amid an investigation into the incident.

Mourinho, who won a La Liga title with Los Blancos during three years at the helm, made a big impact on the Spanish giant.

Madrid President Florentino Perez is known to be a big fan of the Portuguese coach and rumors persist that Mourinho could be hired next season to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, if the current campaign ends badly.

