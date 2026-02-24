Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

TEHRAN
Army helicopter crashes in central Iran, killing four

A helicopter belonging to the Iranian army's Air Force crashed on Tuesday into a fruit market in the central province of Isfahan, killing four people, state media reported.

The pilot, co-pilot and two fruit vendors on the ground were killed, the official IRNA news agency said, attributing the crash to "a technical malfunction".

The tragedy took place in the city of Khomeynishahr in Isfahan province.

Sanctions-hit Iran has suffered several air disasters in recent years, with officials complaining of difficulties acquiring spare parts to keep its ageing fleets in the air.

On Thursday, an Iranian fighter jet crashed, killing one of two pilots onboard during a late-night training exercise in the western Hamedan province, Iran's state broadcaster said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut
LATEST NEWS

  1. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

    Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

  2. Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

    Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

  3. Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand sustainable energy use

    Türkiye promotes rooftop solar at homes to expand sustainable energy use

  4. Aselsan’s net profit surges 50 percent in 2025

    Aselsan’s net profit surges 50 percent in 2025

  5. Turkish Competition Authority launches probe into 26 companies

    Turkish Competition Authority launches probe into 26 companies
Recommended
Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks
Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech
Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89 in Canada

Former CIA official Graham Fuller dies at 89 in Canada
US says Huckabee comments do not reflect policy after regional backlash

US says Huckabee comments do not reflect policy after regional backlash
Iran says students must respect red lines after protests

Iran says students must respect 'red lines' after protests
Gaza board explores coin plan for Gaza post-war economy

Gaza board explores coin plan for Gaza post-war economy
North Korea promotes Kims younger sister

North Korea promotes Kim's younger sister
WORLD Iran says deal within reach ahead of US talks

Iran says deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

Iran's foreign minister declared Tuesday that a deal to avoid a military clash with the United States was within reach, two days before talks between the foes were due to resume in Geneva.

ECONOMY Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

Bilateral trade with Azerbaijan could reach $15 billion: TİM chief

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have boosted their bilateral trade to approximately $7 billion in recent periods, according to Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) President Mustafa Gültepe.  
SPORTS Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu set for MotoGP debut

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the Turkish standout who has dominated World Superbike racing, is set to make his highly anticipated MotoGP debut this weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix.
﻿