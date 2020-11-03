UEFA Champions League: Başakşehir to host Manchester United

  • November 03 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Medipol Başakşehir will take on England's Manchester United on Nov. 4 in the third group game of the UEFA Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League Group H match will kick off at Fatih Terim Stadium at 08.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT).

Davide Massa of Italy will referee the game.

The home team's Belgian midfielder Nacer Chadli will be out of the game against the Red Devils due to his injury.

For Manchester United, Brazilian left-back Alex Telles will not be on the pitch for Wednesday's game as he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the other game of the group, Germany's RB Leipzig will host France's Paris Saint-Germain at Red Bull Arena.

Başakşehir have lost their first two games, while Manchester United have not tasted a defeat in the group stage so far.

Pointless Başakşehir are currently at bottom of the group as Manchester United seat atop of the group with six points.

Group H

  Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points
Man. United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
PSG 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
RB Leipzig 2 1 0 1 2 5 -3 3
Başakşehir 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0

Week 3 fixtures in Champions League

November 3

Group A

Lokomotiv Moscow - Atletico Madrid

Salzburg - Bayern Munich

Group B

Shakhtar Donetsk - Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid - Inter Milan

Group C

Manchester City - Olympiakos

Porto - Olympique Marsilya

Group D

Midtjylland - Ajax

Atalanta - Liverpool

November 4

Group E

Chelsea - Rennes

Sevilla - Krasnodar

Group F

Zenit - Lazio

Club Brugge - Borussia Dortmund

Group G

Ferencvaros - Juventus

Barcelona - Dinamo Kiev

Group H

Medipol Başakşehir- Manchester United

Leipzig - Paris Saint-Germain

