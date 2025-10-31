Uber pledges $200 mln for new global tech hub in Istanbul

Global transportation giant Uber has announced a $200 million investment over the next five years to establish its fourth global technology development center in Türkiye, a strategic move aimed at accelerating innovative mobility and delivery solutions.

The decision was officially revealed at an event attended by Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, as well as Uber Global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

This new facility in Istanbul will join Uber's existing global tech centers located outside the United States, which currently include Brazil, India and the Netherlands.

Speaking at the event, Kacır emphasized Türkiye's rise as a technology leader.

"We are now one of the countries leading the design of new-generation systems, from the defense industry to innovation," Kacır stated.

The minister noted that a key part of the vision to solidify Türkiye as a global technology base is its supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs. The government has channeled 4.6 billion Turkish Liras ($109.3 million) of public funding directly into startups.

Uber's choice to invest in Türkiye highlights the country's rapidly evolving R&D and innovation ecosystem, coupled with a highly skilled engineering workforce. This potential was highlighted when Uber acquired a majority stake in Trendyol Go, a Turkish fast-food and grocery delivery platform, this year.

During the integration process, which saw 180 qualified engineers join Uber, the high competency of Türkiye's human capital became a decisive factor in selecting Istanbul as the new tech hub, daily Milliyet reported. The center plans to collaborate with leading Turkish universities and private sector institutions.

Türkiye’s appeal as a global technology hub is supported by impressive growth in its R&D sector: The number of R&D personnel has surged from 29,000 in the early 2000s to 311,000 today.

Furthermore, more than 12,000 companies operate in 113 technoparks nationwide, focusing on innovation across fields from AI and fintech to space technologies.

