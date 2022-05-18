Uber bolsters platform for post-pandemic life

  • May 18 2022 07:00:00

Uber bolsters platform for post-pandemic life

SAN FRANCISCO
Uber bolsters platform for post-pandemic life

Uber has said it is revving up to be a “go anywhere and get anything” service, testing delivery robots, weaving in Google voice commands and more as people shed their pandemic lifestyles.    

The San Francisco-based tech firm unveiled enhancements to its platform as it navigates tough economic conditions but looks to ride a busy travel season.    

“After two years of pandemic living, 2022 is looking like a sea change,” said Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi on May 16.    

“One of the busiest travel seasons is upon us, a record-breaking number of weddings will be held this year, and climate is at the center of the global conversation.”    

The suite of products unveiled by Uber was intended to help users “go anywhere and get anything,” he added, building on Uber’s goal of being an app used for far more than simply summoning rides.    

Uber is testing autonomous, electric delivery robots in Los Angeles to shuttle orders from local merchants to customers in neighborhoods, Khosrowshahi said.    

The delivery bots are part of an Uber goal for every ride in North America and Europe to be electric-powered by the year 2030.    

Uber laid out how it is further meshing its food delivery and ride services by letting riders use the app to have orders waiting at airport or sports stadium restaurants upon arrival in a smattering of locations.    

Uber said it is also weaving in the ability to let users connect Google mail, calendar and digital assistant features into the app to enable voice commands or get help with arranging travel.        

Along with its rides service, Uber has an Eats food delivery arm that boomed during the pandemic and a Freight platform that matches truckers with shipments in a way similar to how it pairs passengers with drivers.

COVID-19, economy,

TURKEY Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  2. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  3. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  4. Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

    Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
UK unemployment dips but wages hit by inflation

UK unemployment dips but wages hit by inflation
Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul
Home sales increase 39 percent in April

Home sales increase 39 percent in April
FLO buys Reebook’s Russia operations

FLO buys Reebook’s Russia operations
Finance minister vows to boost purchasing power

Finance minister vows to boost purchasing power
French carmaker Renault hands its Russian assets to government

French carmaker Renault hands its Russian assets to government

WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.