UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

ISTANBUL
UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.

The other top destinations for Turkish jewelry exports were Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan.

The jewelry industry accounted for 5.5 percent of the country’s overall export revenues last month.

Exports to the UAE and Switzerland amounted to $607.8 million and $126.6 million, respectively.

Jewelry sales to the U.S. stood at $97 million, followed by Hong Kong at $50.8 million.

Kyrgyzstan also bought $38.1 million worth of goods from Turkish jewelry companies in January.

The UAE was also at the top in value-based export growth. In January, the jewelry sector's exports to the country increased by $ 503.1 million.

The UAE was followed by Switzerland with an increase of $107.2 million, the U.S. with $ 48.3 million dollars and Kyrgyzstan with $ 32.5 million.

Jewelry exports to the United Kingdom rose by $25.6 million last month.

Istanbul-based companies were the largest exporter of jewelry with their international sales amounting to $888.8 million.

Exports from Ankara and İzmir were $1.8 million and $817,000, respectively. The corresponding figures for the southern provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Adana were $262,000 and $143,000, respectively.

The jewelry sector’s exports were $7.5 billion in 2024.

buyers,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

    Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

  2. Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

    Trump claims billions of dollars have been stolen at USAID

  3. Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

    Turkish, Russian FMs discuss developments in Syria, Ukraine

  4. Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

    Greece declares state of emergency for Santorini amid ongoing seismic activity

  5. Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel

    Trump says Gaza would be 'turned over' to US by Israel
Recommended
Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears

Mexican border cities in limbo as tariff threats spark recession fears
ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars

ArcelorMittal to build US plant for steel used in electric cars
Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January

Airports serve over 16 million passengers in January
‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’

‘Türkiye has potential to attract more foreign investments’
Denmark steps up checks tracking Russias shadow fleet

Denmark steps up checks tracking Russia's 'shadow fleet
Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right

Tesla sales fall in Germany as Musk backs far right
WORLD Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said that U.S. troops are not needed in the Gaza Strip.

ECONOMY UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿