UAE, Switzerland, US were largest buyers of Turkish jewelry

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s jewelry exports increased around two-and-a-half times last month from a year ago to $1.16 billion with most of the exports going to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and the U.S.

The other top destinations for Turkish jewelry exports were Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan.

The jewelry industry accounted for 5.5 percent of the country’s overall export revenues last month.

Exports to the UAE and Switzerland amounted to $607.8 million and $126.6 million, respectively.

Jewelry sales to the U.S. stood at $97 million, followed by Hong Kong at $50.8 million.

Kyrgyzstan also bought $38.1 million worth of goods from Turkish jewelry companies in January.

The UAE was also at the top in value-based export growth. In January, the jewelry sector's exports to the country increased by $ 503.1 million.

The UAE was followed by Switzerland with an increase of $107.2 million, the U.S. with $ 48.3 million dollars and Kyrgyzstan with $ 32.5 million.

Jewelry exports to the United Kingdom rose by $25.6 million last month.

Istanbul-based companies were the largest exporter of jewelry with their international sales amounting to $888.8 million.

Exports from Ankara and İzmir were $1.8 million and $817,000, respectively. The corresponding figures for the southern provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Adana were $262,000 and $143,000, respectively.

The jewelry sector’s exports were $7.5 billion in 2024.