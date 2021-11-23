UAE crown prince to visit Turkey

  • November 23 2021 12:09:00

ANKARA
Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Shiekh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Turkey on Nov. 24, the presidency said, underlining that the two leaders will discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The visit comes upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said the statement.

The bilateral relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates will be reviewed in all its dimensions, along with the steps that can be taken to develop cooperation will be discussed during the meetings to be held in Ankara, said the presidency.

In addition to bilateral relations, an exchange of views on current regional and international issues is expected during the talks, said the statement.

The visit follows a phone call on Aug. 31 in which Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with the crown prince.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in televised statements September that “ there is a positive momentum and ties can fall back on track if this continues.”

The minister also cited mutual efforts for mending ties with Saudi Arabia, stressing that resolving the standoff between Qatar and the Gulf nations positively reflected on these countries’ ties with Turkey.

