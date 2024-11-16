Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return

Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return

TEXAS
Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return

Mike Tyson's controversial return to boxing ended in a one-sided defeat on Friday, with Youtuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul cruising to victory by unanimous decision against the heavyweight icon in Texas.

Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards -- 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Yet the younger fighter was unable to land the knockout blow he had promised to deliver during Thursday's ill-tempered weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him across the face.

Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them.

As the final seconds of the eighth round counted down, Paul could even afford to bow in respect to Tyson before the bell sounded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye denies Israeli President Herzogs airspace request

Türkiye denies Israeli President Herzog's airspace request
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye denies Israeli President Herzog's airspace request

    Türkiye denies Israeli President Herzog's airspace request

  2. Trade minister due in Iraq to boost economic ties

    Trade minister due in Iraq to boost economic ties

  3. İmamoğlu visits suspended mayor of Mardin

    İmamoğlu visits suspended mayor of Mardin

  4. Former PM ousted from Greek ruling party

    Former PM ousted from Greek ruling party

  5. Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk ahead of G20 summit

    Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk ahead of G20 summit
Recommended
Former PM ousted from Greek ruling party

Former PM ousted from Greek ruling party
Brazils first lady insults Elon Musk ahead of G20 summit

Brazil's first lady insults Elon Musk ahead of G20 summit
At least 72 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza

At least 72 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza
Indian police battle Maoist rebels, five killed

Indian police battle Maoist rebels, five killed
Australia, US and Japan strengthen military cooperation

Australia, US and Japan strengthen military cooperation
Zelensky says he wants to end war by diplomacy next year

Zelensky says he wants to end war by diplomacy next year
Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night

Trump and team get warm welcome at UFC fight night
WORLD Former PM ousted from Greek ruling party

Former PM ousted from Greek ruling party

The Greek government has announced it expelled former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras from the New Democracy ruling party after he criticized the government for being too conciliatory with Türkiye.
ECONOMY Parcel deliveries expected to rise 10 percent in third quarter

Parcel deliveries expected to rise 10 percent in third quarter

Parcel carriers will collectively distribute more than 476 million shipments across Türkiye between October and December, 10.1 percent more than in the same period in 2023, according to a new study released by Federal Express (FedEx).
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿