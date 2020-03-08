Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Two YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on March 8.

Terrorists deserting the terror group in northern Syria turned themselves in at border posts in Suruç of the Şanlıurfa province, the ministry said on Twitter.

As of Feb. 27, a total of 48 terrorists have surrendered this year after being persuaded by Turkish security forces, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu.

Turkish officials have cited rising numbers of desertions and dwindling recruitment as signs of the terrorist group's disintegration.