Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul

  • May 27 2021 07:00:00

Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul

 

Some artifacts in the warehouses of the Istanbul Archeology Museums will be taken to Atatürk Airport and some to an area bought by the Culture and Tourism Ministry in Maltepe district, where “warehouse museums” will be established.

Speaking about the issue, Istanbul Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Coşkun Yılmaz said that Istanbul is one of the richest cities in the world in terms of both the number of works and historical value.

“The Istanbul Archeology Museums are one of the most prestigious and important museums in the world, both with its architecture and historical past. Every decision taken regarding this place is made with great care. In the collection of Istanbul Archeology Museums, there are approximately 800,000 artifacts. This is a huge and precious collection,” he said.

Yılmaz stated that 30 percent of the artifacts were found in Istanbul during excavations carried out throughout Turkey.

Noting that most of the artifacts in the Istanbul Archeology Museums collection are preserved in warehouses, Yılmaz said: “Some of the artifacts unearthed during the Marmaray excavations are preserved in the buildings we call Darphane-i Amire and Kimyahane [Chemistry House]. It is urgently necessary to protect these artifacts against natural disasters such as earthquakes. For this reason, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has allocated two areas, one in the Atatürk Airport and the other in Maltepe on the Anatolian side, and these two places will be evaluated as a warehouse museum as soon as possible.”

history,

ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  2. Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

    Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

  3. Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

    Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

  4. President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

    President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738
Recommended
Life in ancient Pergamon presented to int’l archaeological community

Life in ancient Pergamon presented to int’l archaeological community
Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow

Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow
Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed

Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed
Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar

Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar
Vienna’s musicians find their voice after months of silence

Vienna’s musicians find their voice after months of silence
More tourists expected in Aizanoi with new projects

More tourists expected in Aizanoi with new projects
WORLD Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Switzerland on May 26 called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern’s largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels.
ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

SPORTS Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.