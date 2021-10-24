Two vessels collide in Turkey's Marmara Sea

  • October 24 2021 13:09:00

Two vessels collide in Turkey's Marmara Sea

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Two vessels collide in Turkeys Marmara Sea

Two vessels reportedly collided in Turkey's Sea of Marmara on Oct. 24.

The Benitamou, a Panamanian-flagged vessel 299 meters (981 feet) long, collided with the Vanessa, a Barbados-flagged ship 172 meters (564 feet) long, off the Sarkoy district of the northwestern Tekirdağ province for an undetermined reason.

Following the incident, the captains of the vessels reported the situation to the Coastal Safety Directorate teams.

Tugboats were dispatched to the region to ensure security.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Marmara Sea,

TURKEY Two vessels collide in Turkeys Marmara Sea

Two vessels collide in Turkey's Marmara Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

    President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

  2. Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

    Apple CEO Tim Cook announces opening of new store in Istanbul

  3. No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official

    No problem with consuming fish despite mucilage: Official

  4. Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

    Kyrgyzstan orders Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 drones

  5. Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President

    Turkish Cyprus wants to end disputes with agreement in peace: President
Recommended
Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed

Some 78 percent of Turkey’s adult population double jabbed
International law symposium begins in Istanbul

International law symposium begins in Istanbul
2 terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

2 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey
Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey long-desired policy

Turkish Cyprus president says cooperation with Turkey 'long-desired policy'
Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units

Turkey condemns Israel over plan to construct new illegal housing units
President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement

President Erdoğan orders expulsion of 10 Western envoys over Kavala statement
WORLD Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting

Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fired a fatal gunshot from a prop gun that he had been told was safe, a camera crew for the movie he was filming walked off the job to protest conditions and production issues that included safety concerns.

ECONOMY Trade with Turkey set to rise dramatically: Nigerian official

Trade with Turkey set to 'rise dramatically': Nigerian official

Over the next few years, trade between Turkey and Nigeria will rise “dramatically” from its current level of $2 billion, according to Nigeria’s top trade official.

SPORTS Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor beats Göztepe, stays top in Süper Lig

Trabzonspor defeated Göztepe 1-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig week 10 game on Oct. 23.