Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

  • March 18 2020 16:50:00

Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

ANKARA
Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

Staff and a patient are seen in Nakhon Pathom hospital, Nakhon Pathom Province, Thailand, on January 21, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

Two Turkish citizens living in the U.K. and Austria have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Ozan Ceyhun, Turkey’s ambassador to Vienna, said that a 28-year-old woman, identified as Yonca Akyol, lost her life.

Akyol is the first Turkish citizen to die of coronavirus in Austria.

Ceyhun said that “all kinds of support” was being provided to the deceased’s family. He said that the Akyol family is in contact with Salzburg Consul-General Berkan Pazarcı and the burial will take place “as fast as possible.”

Mustafa Akyol, the deceased’s father, said that his daughter was suffering from kidney disease and diabetes.
According to father Akyol, his daughter was in intensive care since last Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old Turkish man, who was under treatment at the North Middlesex Hospital in U.K., died due to the coronavirus.

Identified only as Hayri Ergönül, the deceased developed pneumonia during his coronavirus treatment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

    Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

  2. Fear and panic in Paris: Op-ed

    Fear and panic in Paris: Op-ed

  3. Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

    Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

  4. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

  5. Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19

    Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19
Recommended
Turkey to overcome this period ‘with measures we take,’ Erdoğan says

Turkey to overcome this period ‘with measures we take,’ Erdoğan says
Turkey to begin remote university classes on March 23

Turkey to begin remote university classes on March 23
Opposition parties pledge support to Turkey’s fight against COVID-19

Opposition parties pledge support to Turkey’s fight against COVID-19
Mayor takes town’s pulse on taxi ride

Mayor takes town’s pulse on taxi ride
Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

Turkey completes evacuation from Europe
Erdoğan marks 105th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory

Erdoğan marks 105th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory
WORLD Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

Germany pledges 125 million euros for Syrians in Idlib

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged further funds for Syrians in Idlib after a video conference call held with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson on March 17 during which they discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, Libya and the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payment in Turkey soars amid coronavirus fears

Contactless payments via credit and debit cards have soared across Turkey in February and March, the Interbank Card Center (BKM) chairperson has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.