Two Turkish citizens die from coronavirus in UK, Austria

ANKARA

Two Turkish citizens living in the U.K. and Austria have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Ozan Ceyhun, Turkey’s ambassador to Vienna, said that a 28-year-old woman, identified as Yonca Akyol, lost her life.

Akyol is the first Turkish citizen to die of coronavirus in Austria.

Ceyhun said that “all kinds of support” was being provided to the deceased’s family. He said that the Akyol family is in contact with Salzburg Consul-General Berkan Pazarcı and the burial will take place “as fast as possible.”

Mustafa Akyol, the deceased’s father, said that his daughter was suffering from kidney disease and diabetes.

According to father Akyol, his daughter was in intensive care since last Thursday.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old Turkish man, who was under treatment at the North Middlesex Hospital in U.K., died due to the coronavirus.

Identified only as Hayri Ergönül, the deceased developed pneumonia during his coronavirus treatment.