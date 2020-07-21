Two soldiers killed in southeast Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Two soldiers were killed in a terrorist rocket attack in southeastern Turkey, said the National Defense Ministry on July 20.

In a statement, the ministry said the terrorists attacked the area of a military base in the Hakkari province.

It said two soldiers seriously wounded in the attack were taken to a hospital, and despite doctors’ best effort, they succumbed to their injuries.

After the attack, security forces in the region launched an operation on terrorist targets with combat helicopters and armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

The statement also offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

Although the statement did not specify what terrorist group was behind the attack, the PKK is known for being active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.