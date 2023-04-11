Two PKK/YPG terrorists caught on Syrian border

ANKARA

Two PKK/YPG members have been caught while trying to illegally cross into Türkiye from Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a post on its social media account, the ministry informed that the apprehended were members of the PKK/KCK and its Syrian offshoot, PYD/YPG.

“Our struggle for the security of our borders continues with determination,” it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

To clear the region of PKK/YPG and ISIL, Türkiye conducted cross-border operations in northern Syria: Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019 and Operation Spring Shield in 2020.