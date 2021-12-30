Two migrants die in Aegean

İZMİR

Two people died after a boat carrying 26 irregular migrants sank off the coast of Turkey’s western province of İzmir.

According to officials, 24 refugees were saved with the efforts of the Turkish Coast Guard’s teams, and the bodies of two irregular migrants were taken to the Seferihisar State Hospital.

Separately, Turkish authorities rescued 112 refugees, who were pushed back by Greek authorities in the Aegean Sea. The survivors were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after their health checks.

Meanwhile, the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it was “deeply distressed” by the recent death toll in the Aegean Sea, where at least 31 people lost their lives in three separate shipwrecks between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, while an unknown number are still missing.