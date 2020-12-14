Two killed in İzmir floods

  • December 14 2020 11:12:00

Two killed in İzmir floods

İZMİR
Two killed in İzmir floods

At least two people have died after a light commercial vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in the western province of İzmir.

Due to heavy rainfall, a stream in the province of İzmir’s Menderes district overflowed on Dec. 13, and the vehicle carrying five people started drifting away as it attempted to cross the stream.

While three of them were able to save themselves, two went missing in floodwaters.

Rescue teams started a search late on Dec. 13 but had to suspend the rescue operation due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The rescue teams resumed their search again yesterday morning and found the bodies of the two people who went missing in the floods.

Teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) found the body of one of the missing persons some three kilometers away and the other victim’s body four kilometers away from the scene.

“Heavy rains started on Dec. 13 that caused flooding in parts of the city. The people attempting to cross the stream violated the weekend curfew,” İzmir Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger said.

Authorities have started works to determine the damage caused due to heavy rainfall in İzmir, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said.

Earlier in October, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit İzmir, the country’s third-largest city, killing more than 115 people.

Izmir, flood water,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey hopes to resume face-to-face education soon: Minister

    Turkey hopes to resume face-to-face education soon: Minister

  2. Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

    Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

  3. Two killed in İzmir floods

    Two killed in İzmir floods

  4. First woman official guiding ships passing through Istanbul Strait

    First woman official guiding ships passing through Istanbul Strait

  5. Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

    Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam
Recommended
Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident

Turkey arrests 13 over abduction of Iranian dissident
Phase 1 trials of local vaccine completed

Phase 1 trials of local vaccine completed
Spat between interior minister, HDP MPs escalate tension in parliament

Spat between interior minister, HDP MPs escalate tension in parliament

Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam

Turkish-Russian joint center to be established in Agdam
Turkey hopes to resume face-to-face education soon: Minister

Turkey hopes to resume face-to-face education soon: Minister
Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

Turkey ends nationwide weekend coronavirus curfew

WORLD US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

US to start vaccinating as Germany returns to partial lockdown

The United States prepared to start its COVID-19 vaccination program on Dec. 14 as the nation’s death toll edged towards 300,000, while Germany announced a partial lockdown over the holidays due to an explosion of cases.
ECONOMY Turkey to build 150 underground dams to fight drought

Turkey to build 150 underground dams to fight drought

Turkey is planning to build up to 150 underground dams as part of the government’s Drought Action Plan, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.

SPORTS Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off pitch to protest racism is milestone, says Webo

Walking off the pitch during a EUFA Champions League game between Turkey’s Medipol Başakşehir and France’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 8 as a protest against the racist remark by one of the referees was a “milestone,” said Pierre Webo, Başakşehir’s assistant manager.