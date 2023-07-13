Two hospitalized, buildings damaged in Kiev by Russian drone strike overnight

KIEV
Russian forces targeted Kiev with a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kiev City Administration.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on four districts of the Ukrainian capital, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs. Buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Earlier, the municipal authority wrote on Telegram that debris fell on five districts.

Ukraine’s Air Forces reported that Russia fired a total of 20 drones, mostly at the Kiev region, and that all 20 were shot down. The Ukrainian military also intercepted two cruise missiles. The statement also reported that one ballistic missile was not intercepted, although it did not explain what damage the missile caused.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a 16-story building, as well as in a non-residential building, according to the Interior Ministry. Debris also “damaged the facade” of a 25-story apartment building, the ministry wrote.

Volodymyr Motus, a 22-year-old resident of the 25-story building, carefully picked his way across the floor a destroyed apartment, his footsteps accompanied by the sound of shattered glass. The mangled furniture was coated in a thick layer of dust.

“I was in my apartment and suddenly I heard a boom, that’s all. Then the alarm went off and I went down to the shelter.”

He said that some people were injured, but they were all alive.

