Two detained for bringing rabid dogs to the city

ANKARA

Upon the allegations of bringing disease-ridden rabid dogs into the city, the Ankara Governor’s Office has commenced legal proceedings and placed the determined animals into quarantine under veterinary supervision.

Two people who allegedly brought disease carrying dogs to the city have been detained.

"The people who guided the animals to the city were caught and detained in accordance with the instructions of Ankara’s Prosecutor's Office," said officials from the governor’s office, adding that legal proceedings were initiated against the persons.

In the investigation carried out by the Ankara’s Prosecutor's Office, the two suspects are facing charges of “violating the measures regarding infectious diseases" and “contravening the animal protection law,” as cited in the statement.