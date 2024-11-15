Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

MALATYA
Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake jolted the eastern province of Malatya in the morning hours of Nov. 15, followed by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hitting the northern city of Rize.

The earthquake occurred around 10:46 a.m. in Malatya, one of the 11 provinces affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people.

"A 4.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Malatya’s Doğanşehir district and felt in the neighboring provinces of Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Gaziantep and Kilis prompted all of the country’s pertinent teams to begin field scans right once,” Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on social media. “Initial results indicate that there is no adverse circumstance.”

Yerlikaya stated in a separate statement that the earthquake in the northern city did not result in adverse outcomes either, noting that the relevant institutions received only two notifications due to dread caused by the earthquake.

 Rare quake in northern city

The earthquake hitting the Black Sea province of Rize has sparked concerns, as the province has not been deemed one of the most alarming areas in terms of earthquake hazards, while experts point out that the region in fact does not have the potential to produce a major earthquake.

"A catastrophic earthquake in the Black Sea is not a possibility. An earthquake hit [Black Sea city of] Artvin in 1892. Although its exact magnitude is unclear, it is thought to be [magnitude] 6. There is virtually little chance of a further significant earthquake occurring in this area,” Professor Dr. Okan Tüysüz told private broadcaster NTV.

Echoing Tüysüz’s sentiments, Professor Dr. Naci Görür also noted that the region does not feature any active faults at present.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Romes Colosseum

Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

    Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

  2. First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

    First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

  3. Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

    Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

  4. Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

    Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

  5. Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

    Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Recommended
Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death
Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves
Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Purported Picasso worth 6 mln euros seized in Bayburt

Purported Picasso worth 6 mln euros seized in Bayburt
Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case
Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate
WORLD Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Germany's Olaf Scholz on Friday of playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the chancellor spoke by phone to the Kremlin chief for the first time in almost two years.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿