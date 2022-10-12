Two conditions on F-16 sales to Türkiye removed from US bill

ANKARA

Two provisions that were set to restrict the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye in the U.S. Senate version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill have been dropped, daily Hürriyet has reported on Oct. 11.

The U.S. Senate removed the conditions during a 2023 defense budget meeting.

Ankara and Washington have been in talks over the F-16 sale since late 2021.

Although the Biden administration endorses the procurement, it still needs a congressional approval.

A vote in the House of Representatives has obliged Washington to prove that this sale is in the interest of the U.S. and that these warplanes won’t be used to violate Greek airspace.