Two civilians killed in attacks by Haftar militias in Libya

  • April 13 2020 10:22:41

TRIPOLI - Anadolu Agency
İHA Photo

Two civilians were killed late on April 12 in attacks on civilian settlements in the south of Libya's capital by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

In Sidi Selim, a woman was killed by a rocket attack, said the Abu Selim Municipality in Tripoli.

In Ain Zara, a rocket hit a house and one child was killed while four other civilians were wounded, the State of Emergency and Rescue Council under the Health Ministry of the Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

As part of measures against the novel coronavirus, a ceasefire came into effect on March 21. Despite this, Haftar's militias have continued their attacks on the capital.

The GNA administration launched "Operation Peace Storm" on March 26 to counteract the attacks.

The North African country has so far reported 25 cases of the virus and one death.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

 

