Two cities paying for glucose monitoring devices for kids

  • December 21 2021 07:00:00

Two cities paying for glucose monitoring devices for kids

ISTANBUL
Two cities paying for glucose monitoring devices for kids

The governors’ offices in the provinces of Tokat and Sivas are paying for a sensor that is planted under the skin to measure the blood sugar levels of children with type 1 diabetes.

The two provinces have decided to pay for devices for a year while two other provinces, Kütahya and Uşak, are planning to take similar action.

Children with type 1 diabetes must measure their blood sugar levels several times a day by using devices that require them to prick their fingers to collect a sample and then inject insulin.

Sometimes parents wait in front of schools to do this job for their children. Those sensors are making life much easier for children and parents, however, the country’s social security institution is not currently paying for those sensors.

“Children with type 1 diabetes need to measure blood sugar at least four times a day, before meals and in the evening to decide about the dose of insulin to be injected. Some more cautious parents do this finger-prick tests up to 10 to 15 times a day,” said Professor Şükrü Hatun, the head of the Foundation for Children with Diabetes.

He noted that the sensors planted under the skin measure blood glucose level every five minutes, up to about 288 times a day.

“Those devices improve the quality of lives of parents and children. Parents say their lives have returned to normal, they sleep better at night, they feel much secure,” Hatun said, adding that health authorities need to listen to demands from those families and that the state should help them get those devices.

“I need to test my blood sugar level every day. My parents used to do that, now I can do it by myself. But it hurts. It would be much better if I have something that does not require a prick test,” a 9-year-old child with diabetes said.

Turkey,

SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

    Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

  2. Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

    Greeks, Bulgarians buying properties in Edirne

  3. President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

    President Erdoğan vows inflation will fall

  4. 11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

    11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

  5. More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

    More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Recommended
At least 13 ISIL suspects apprehended

At least 13 ISIL suspects apprehended
Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains

Erdoğan announces moves to encourage savings, Turkish lira makes gains
11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest

11 Turkish Cypriot children killed in 1974 laid to rest
More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol

More than 100 detained in crackdown on bootleg alcohol
Christmas service held in Bulgarian church in border city

Christmas service held in Bulgarian church in border city
Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP

Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP
WORLD G7 condemns erosion of democracy in Hong Kong polls

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Dec. 21 condemned Hong’s Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory.

ECONOMY Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Oil prices sink 5 percent on Omicron demand fears

Global oil prices fell by more than 5 percent yesterday, as energy demand fears grew over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
SPORTS Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Struggling Fenerbahçe sacks coach Vitor Pereira

Fenerbahçe, which has been struggling in the Turkish Süper Lig, has parted ways with coach Vitor Pereira, the Istanbul club announced late on Dec. 20.