Two children accused of Marmaris fire say they were burning books

MUĞLA

Two children at the age of 10 have confessed that they have burned a forestland in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Marmaris district, where one person died, while “burning books.”



The two boys’ testimonies could be taken with the help of a pedagogue.



According to their statements, the two children went to the forest of pines in the Armutalan neighborhood together to burn “some books.”



“In an instance, the flames grew. We wanted to put out the fire with a soda bottle filled with water. We could not. So, we ran away,” said the two boys, whose identities were not disclosed due to security measures, to the police.



It was not clear why they wanted to burn the books. With the effect of the winds, the fire grew stronger and spread 100 meters close to hotels and a settlement.