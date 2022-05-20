Two ancient Turkish baths put up for sale for 166 mln liras

EDİRNE – Demirören News Agency

Two 600-year-old ancient baths in Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province, have been put up for sale for a total of 166 million Turkish Liras (about $10.4 million).

The Mezit Bey Bath, built in 1422 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Murad II, has been listed for sale for 150 million liras. While the Tahtakale Bath, constructed during the same period, has been put up for sale for 16 million liras.

“As heirs, everyone has reached a certain age. We have no one to take care of. We will agree on a figure that we will discuss with the buyer,” said Hikmet Kayabaşı, one of the heirs of the baths.

The Selimiye Mosque Environment and Urban Design Project, of the historical Selimiye Mosque, has come to an end. The mosque is a masterwork of Mimar Sinan and is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List in Edirne.

The historical Mezit Bey Bath is located in the center of the mosque. The bath, also known as the “Pit Hamam” among people, has gained a new look with restorations.

The Mezit Bey Bath, owned by a very wealthy family with many heirs, and the Tahtakale Hamam, located on Saraçlar Street, are up for sale for 150 million and 16 million liras, respectively.

Hikmey Kayabaşı has stated that his father bought the Mezit Bey Bath 40 years ago.

“We have been running it as a hammam for 40 years. It is in the center of Edirne. Why not make it better? We are waiting for new investors,” he added.

Mustafa Kayabaşı, one of the heirs of the bath, said that the baths were put up for sale due to a disagreement between the heirs.

“If it were up to me, my father’s property would not be sold. The Mezit Bey Bath has domes, arches and basin stone that have been left original after the restoration. These have been around since the 1400s and have never been touched. Other stones are not like that. They have never been touched in restoration and are very valuable,” he added.