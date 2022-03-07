Two Afghan sisters learn Turkish, register in Turkey’s university

  • March 07 2022 07:30:00

Two Afghan sisters learn Turkish, register in Turkey’s university

Sevil Erkuş - ANKARA
Two Afghan sisters learn Turkish, register in Turkey’s university

Following the Taliban returning to power in 2021, the education of women in Afghanistan has become a controversial topic, where some Afghan women chose to migrate to other countries together with their families not only to ensure their security but also to safeguard their children’s future.

Some of them were able to settle down in Turkey, even realizing their dreams of education.

A 28-year-old Afghan woman, identified by the initials S.P., came to Turkey from Afghanistan in July. She has four daughters and three sons. One of her sons has a medical condition.

Expressing that they could at least sleep peacefully now in Turkey after experiencing horrific nights, S.P. said that apart from their security, concerns for the future of their girl, in particular, made them come to Turkey.

“We grew up in Afghanistan without going to school; we had children. We came here for my children’s future. I hope that my children can now attend school. My daughters want to begin school here as soon as possible. As they see other girls attending school, they keep conveying their anticipation, asking, ‘When will we start going to school mom?” she said.

Two Afghan sisters, identified by the initials G.M. and F.M., came to Turkey three years ago. They are currently studying at different departments in the same university. G.M., 21 years old, said that their main reason for leaving their country is their concern for security and education, adding, “We were concerned about whether we could return home while going to school in Afghanistan. This fear was present in every stage of our lives.”

After a bomb exploded at their school and some of their classmates lost their lives, the sisters decided to leave their country and come to Turkey. With a dream of becoming a doctor while in Afghanistan, G.M. expressed her feelings, saying, “I would never have thought of having to leave Afghanistan without achieving my dreams.”

They started school four to five months after coming to Turkey and got prepared for the Foreign Student Examination by using books and sources they found over the internet without receiving any special assistance. “I would have wanted to study medicine in Afghanistan, I chose economics here. I want to work in the economic sector in the future,” she said.

On the other hand, F.M. is 19 years old and is studying in the Chemical Technology Department at the same university.

“I used to dream of becoming a pilot when I was in Afghanistan. A viewpoint that ‘women cannot or should not perform certain occupations such as be a pilot or police’ exists. So I wanted to become a pilot by rebelling against these ideas. In my opinion, there is nothing that can prevent a woman,” she said.

F.M. pointed at the fact that early marriages took place around them in Afghanistan. “A friend in ninth grade was pushed into marriage and had to come to school later while pregnant. Another pregnant friend of ours was unable to attend classes for one year back in 11th grade. If I was in my own country, I would not be able to realize my dreams, but I have dreams now in Turkey,” she stated.

Ayşegül Yalçın Eriş, the deputy general coordinator of the Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants (ASAM), indicated that various counseling services were offered to these three beneficiaries. The comprehensive assistance ranges from international protection application procedures to obtaining an ID and from interpreter support at hospitals to referrals concerning scholarships. The ASAM is supported by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

WORLD US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

  2. Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası

    Nearly 100 Ukrainian women, children arrive in Turkey's Kuşadası

  3. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  4. All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

    All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

  5. Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv

    Turkish restaurant distributing food to hospitals, civilians in Kyiv
Recommended
Turkish Red Crescent head travels to Ukraine

Turkish Red Crescent head travels to Ukraine
Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

Simit-seller in suit attracts customers
Face masks still needed, says health minister

Face masks still needed, says health minister
EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation
Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine

Erdoğan urges Putin to take ‘immediate steps’ for peace in Ukraine
All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister

All buildings in Istanbul to be renewed by 2035: Minister
WORLD US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

US officials say Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine: WSJ

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal on March 6. 
ECONOMY Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister has dismissed speculations in some media outlets and social media platforms suggesting that the Ukraine-Russian conflict is creating supply problems and that Turkey does not have enough stable food, such as sunflower seed oil, in its stocks.
SPORTS Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

Young record-breaker eyes Paris Olympics

An 18-year-old Turkish swimmer, who has broken some 32 records and bagged some 170 medals in his career, is now eyeing to achieve success at the 2024 Summer Olympics.