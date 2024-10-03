Türkiye’s sole silk factory expands to veterinary surgical thread

DİYARBAKIR

Türkiye’s only silk yarn factory, located in the eastern province of Diyarbakır’s Kulp district, has achieved a new milestone by producing surgical thread used in veterinary services for the first time, in a step toward reducing dependence on foreign imports.

The factory, fully operation since 2014, was initially founded in 2008. Between 2008 and 2013, the purchase and installation of machinery was completed with substantial support from the SEECO Project coordinated by the General Directorate of Development Agencies under the Industry and Technology Ministry and financially backed by the World Bank.

Mizbah Çaçan, head of a Kulp cocoon producers cooperative, explained that Türkiye was previously fully dependent on foreign imports for its silk yarn requirements for surgical threads.

“We applied to the SEECO Project to produce surgical yarn for Türkiye, which has always relied on foreign imports for this product. The project was approved, and now we have the machines in place. They are currently being tested,” Çaçan said.

The facility is currently in the process of obtaining licensing from the Agriculture and Foresty Ministry for silk thread production to be used in veterinary services.

“This type of yarn production is being done for the first time in our country,” Çaçan added.

Beyond its surgical thread initiative, the factory produces raw silk yarn for carpet manufacturers.

Employing 22 workers — half of whom are women, the facility supports around 800 local silk producers in Kulp.

One long-time employee, Hasibe Gülsüm, shared her experience: “I’ve been working in silk production for 14 years. For the last month, I’ve been helping produce the surgical thread. This is fine silk, and we use eight spools. It’s strong, with 16 spools when we’re working with thicker silk.”

With local producers supplying nearly 70 percent of Türkiye’s silkworm cocoons, the factory plays a significant role in the country’s silk industry.