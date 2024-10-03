Türkiye’s sole silk factory expands to veterinary surgical thread

Türkiye’s sole silk factory expands to veterinary surgical thread

DİYARBAKIR
Türkiye’s sole silk factory expands to veterinary surgical thread

Türkiye’s only silk yarn factory, located in the eastern province of Diyarbakır’s Kulp district, has achieved a new milestone by producing surgical thread used in veterinary services for the first time, in a step toward reducing dependence on foreign imports.

The factory, fully operation since 2014, was initially founded in 2008. Between 2008 and 2013, the purchase and installation of machinery was completed with substantial support from the SEECO Project coordinated by the General Directorate of Development Agencies under the Industry and Technology Ministry and financially backed by the World Bank.

Mizbah Çaçan, head of a Kulp cocoon producers cooperative, explained that Türkiye was previously fully dependent on foreign imports for its silk yarn requirements for surgical threads.

“We applied to the SEECO Project to produce surgical yarn for Türkiye, which has always relied on foreign imports for this product. The project was approved, and now we have the machines in place. They are currently being tested,” Çaçan said.

The facility is currently in the process of obtaining licensing from the Agriculture and Foresty Ministry for silk thread production to be used in veterinary services.

“This type of yarn production is being done for the first time in our country,” Çaçan added.

Beyond its surgical thread initiative, the factory produces raw silk yarn for carpet manufacturers.

Employing 22 workers — half of whom are women, the facility supports around 800 local silk producers in Kulp.

One long-time employee, Hasibe Gülsüm, shared her experience: “I’ve been working in silk production for 14 years. For the last month, I’ve been helping produce the surgical thread. This is fine silk, and we use eight spools. It’s strong, with 16 spools when we’re working with thicker silk.”

With local producers supplying nearly 70 percent of Türkiye’s silkworm cocoons, the factory plays a significant role in the country’s silk industry.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

    Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

  2. Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

    Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

  3. South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

    South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

  4. Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

    Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

  5. Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today

    Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israels UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon
Number of schools rise, student enrollment drops in country

Number of schools rise, student enrollment drops in country
Drone-driven irrigation system reduces water waste in agriculture

Drone-driven irrigation system reduces water waste in agriculture
Türkiye to form high council on population policies

Türkiye to form high council on population policies
Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara

Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara
5 receive aggravated life sentences for murder of ex-nationalist leader

5 receive aggravated life sentences for murder of ex-nationalist leader
WORLD Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel's military said Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

As trade volume between Türkiye and Finland has steadily increased in recent years, currently reaching 2.7 billion euros, the aim is to elevate this figure to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) "as soon as possible," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Turkish media on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿