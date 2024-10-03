Drone-driven irrigation system reduces water waste in agriculture

SAMSUN

Scientists from Samsun Ondokuz Mayıs University (OMÜ) are pioneering an innovative approach by introducing a cutting-edge irrigation system that uses satellite and drone technology to optimize water usage in agriculture.

The new system, designed to deliver water precisely where it is needed, aims to reduce water and boost efficiency for farmers. It adjusts irrigation levels based on real-time data from satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to improve efficiency by tailoring water distribution to the specific needs of different areas.

“The main goal is to assess images from satellites and UAVs to determine how much water each region requires,” explained Eyüp Selim Köksal from OMÜ’s Faculty of Agricultural Structures and Irrigation. “This way, we can ensure that water is distributed in the most efficient way possible.”

The project is currently being tested in the Ladik district of Samsun, a city in northern Türkiye. It is a collaborative effort between OMÜ, Bafra Vocational School of Higher Education and local agricultural industries, with support from The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBİTAK) ARDEB-1001 program which supports and monitors scientific, technological and innovative R&D activities.

The advanced irrigation system goes beyond traditional methods by taking into account the characteristics of each part of the land.

“In large agricultural lands, irrigation water needs differ in different regions due to soil composition and plant variability,” Köksal said.

“We’ve designed a system to reduce water waste in large agricultural areas by adapting irrigation to specific conditions of each region.”

“The system can apply varying amounts of water and fertilizer, depending on soil and plant needs.”

Early trials in Ladik have shown promising results, with the system reducing water consumption and labor costs while increasing crop yields.

According to Köksal, the technology is also helping to cut input costs and support more sustainable, profitable farming.

The ultimate goal is to refine and perfect the system so that it can be rolled out to more agricultural regions in Türkiye. As testing continues, the project team is working to address any challenges and ensure the system is adaptable to different types of farmland.

“Our mission is to bring this technology to a level where it can be widely implemented and help farmers across the country enhance productivity and sustainability.”