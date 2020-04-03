Twitter shutters anti-Turkey Saudi, Egyptian accounts

  • April 03 2020 09:53:00

Twitter shutters anti-Turkey Saudi, Egyptian accounts

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Twitter shutters anti-Turkey Saudi, Egyptian accounts

Twitter said on April 2 it shut down thousands of accounts linked to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, several of which were involved in a smear campaign critical of Turkey and the Turkish government.

"Transparency is fundamental to the work we do on Twitter. Today, we’re updating our archive of state-backed information operations with some recent account networks we’ve removed from our service," said the micro-blogging
site.

It took down 2,541 accounts on an Egypt-based network known as the El Fagr that it said was used in part to target Turkey.
"The media group created inauthentic accounts to amplify messaging critical of Iran, Qatar, and Turkey. Information we gained externally indicates it was taking direction from the Egyptian government," said Twitter.

Also, the company removed 5,350 accounts linked to Saudi Arabia operating from multiple countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

The accounts "were amplifying content praising Saudi leadership, and critical of Qatar and Turkish activity in Yemen," said the company.

Additionally, the site found "many inauthentic accounts" accessing from a single IP range in Honduras, which heavily retweets President Juan Jose Orlando Hernandez’s account.

"We removed 3,104 accounts when it became clear a staffer created the fake accounts on the government’s behalf," it said.

As for Indonesia, Twitter shut down 795 fake accounts "pushing content from suspicious 'news' websites and promoting pro-government content" following a report by the Bellingcat investigative website.

In late 2019, the site identified "clusters of accounts engaged in inauthentic coordinated activity" and removed 8,558 accounts working to promote Serbia’s ruling party and its leader, Aleksandar Vucic.

"These behaviors are in violation of our policies and are a targeted attempt to undermine the public conversation," Twitter concluded.

Turkish presidency warns of data security over COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Turkish presidency warned on April 2 about data security amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This year, nearly 4,000 domain names related to the coronavirus have been purchased. Note that harmful websites can steal your information through the phishing technique," the Digital Transformation Office said on Twitter.

The office said that caution should be exercised over these websites as well links sent by text message.

It added that people should take precautions in line with advice from official sources.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

    Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 356, with 18,135 total cases

  3. Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

    Demands to be met ‘immediately’: Minister

  4. Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

    Turkey's tourism season postponed to post-May

  5. Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid

    Erdoğan sends letters to Italian, Spanish leaders over COVID-19 aid
Recommended
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey

Istanbul hospital to open on April 20

Istanbul hospital to open on April 20
124 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

124 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister
NATO should strengthen its political role: Turkish FM

NATO should strengthen its political role: Turkish FM

Social distance applied in busted drift party

Social distance applied in busted drift party
Turkey’s forest coverage increases

Turkey’s forest coverage increases
WORLD Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken ship

The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired on April 2 by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.  
ECONOMY Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Foreign trade volume up 3.6 pct in Q1

Turkey's foreign trade volume grew 3.6 percent year-on-year to $98.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on April 2.
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.