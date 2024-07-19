'Twisters' director swaps arthouse for '90s blockbuster reboot

'Twisters' director swaps arthouse for '90s blockbuster reboot

LOS ANGELES
Twisters director swaps arthouse for 90s blockbuster reboot

"Twisters," Hollywood's latest attempt to reboot nostalgic blockbusters for modern audiences, might seem an unlikely next career step for director Lee Isaac Chung.

His previous film, "Minari," was a sweet, quiet, semi-autobiographical tale of Korean immigrants struggling to adapt to life in rural 1980s Arkansas.

It earned the U.S. director arthouse acclaim, and two Oscar nominations.

But even if it drew on nostalgia for the Deep South, it was a long way from "Twister," the big, brash 1996 blockbuster that terrified audiences with devastating Oklahoma tornadoes, brought to life with nascent computer-generated effects.

Even so, giant Hollywood studio Universal tapped Chung for "Twisters," out in U.S. theaters today and he jumped at the opportunity.

"I was really wanting to make a movie like this for quite a long time," he told AFP at the film's Los Angeles premiere last week. "In my mind, it was never a stretch."

Part of that appeal was the chance to play with the latest computer-generated visual effects, known in the industry as VFX.

The film employed the talents of George Lucas's Industrial Light and Magic, to generate "really epic" effects, said Chung.

"In terms of VFX, there's just so much more that can be done to the environment around a tornado," he said.

"In that first film, you just see the tornado itself. But really what makes a tornado powerful is the effect that it has on nature and the surroundings."

"Twisters" has not escaped controversy.

The LA premiere was interrupted by animal rights activists, protesting the film's use of live animals for a rodeo scene.

But so far, the gamble looks to be paying off.

The film, made for around $200 million and distributed overseas by fellow Hollywood titan Warner Bros, is reportedly on track to make around $50 million on its first weekend in North American theaters alone.

It stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (‘Normal People’) as a meteorologist forced to team up with a daredevil storm chaser, played by Glen Powell (‘Top Gun: Maverick’).

"I think that the first movie was a spectacle. It was beautiful and big," said their co-star Paul Scheer.

"This movie has got heart, humor, comedy. It actually takes the blueprint and plusses it up."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  2. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  3. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  4. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

  5. Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

    Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Recommended
Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Saint or devil: Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe

'Saint or devil': Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe
Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium

Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium
Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum

Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum
Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep

Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep
Meteor grazes skies above New York City

Meteor grazes skies above New York City
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿