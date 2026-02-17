Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

CANBERRA
Australia refuses to take back ISIL detainees in Syria

Family members of suspected ISIL militants who are Australian nationals walk toward a van bound for the airport in Damascus during the first repatriation operation of the year at Roj Camp in eastern Syria, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Feb. 17 his government would not help Australians in a Syrian camp holding families of ISIL terrorists return home, with the government open to prosecutions if they make it back.

Some 34 Australians were released from the Roj camp on Feb. 16 but failed to reach the capital Damascus because of "poor coordination" with the Syrian authorities.

They were forced to return to the detention camp, said camp official Rashid Omar.

Camp director Hakmieh Ibrahim had earlier said the women and children from 11 families were handed over to relatives "who have come from Australia to collect them.”

Representatives of the families were working to resolve the issue with Syrian authorities, he added.

The families were "the last Australians in the Roj camp.” He noted that the facility still housed "2,201 people of around 50 nationalities.”

Albanese told public broadcaster ABC that his government was refusing to help the 34 Australians from the camp because, "as my mother would say, you make your bed, you lie in it.”

"We have no sympathy, frankly, for people who travelled overseas in order to participate in what was an attempt to establish a caliphate to undermine and destroy our way of life," he added.

"It is unfortunate that children are impacted by this as well, but we are not providing any support."

Any of the citizens who made it back to Australia would face the "full force of the law" if they had committed crimes, the prime minister said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) still control the Roj camp in Syria's northeast, where relatives of foreign jihadists are detained.

The SDF withdrew from the larger Al-Hol camp in January under military pressure from Syrian government security forces, who took control of it.

Since then, thousands of family members of foreign jihadists have left that camp for unknown destinations. The facility housed some 24,000 people, mostly Syrians but also Iraqis and more than 6,000 other foreigners.

Repatriation of relatives has been controversial in Australia, where some politicians have claimed they pose a risk to national security.

Others, such as Human Rights Watch, have in the past praised the government for rescuing Australian citizens from "horrific" conditions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

    Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

  2. Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

    Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

  3. ‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation

    ‘For Sale’ sign on poet’s birthplace ignites debate over cultural preservation

  4. Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

    Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

  5. Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

    Parliament panel issues final report on 'terror-free Türkiye' bid
Recommended
Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians
Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp

Syria starts emptying ISIL-linked Al-Hol camp
Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress

Ukraine war talks end in Geneva, neither side signals progress
Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz

Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz
Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on

Chinese visitors to Japan slump as spat rumbles on
Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run

Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run
Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting

Turkish top diplomat to attend the 1st Board of Peace meeting
WORLD Top Israeli minister pushes for emigration of West Bank Palestinians

Top Israeli minister pushes for 'emigration' of West Bank Palestinians

A senior Israeli far-right minister has vowed to encourage "emigration" from the Palestinian territories, despite mounting criticism of recent measures tightening Israel's control over the occupied West Bank.

ECONOMY Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Unemployment falls to 8.2 percent in fourth quarter

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in the final quarter of 2025, official data showed on Feb. 18, marking a 0.2-point drop from the previous quarter.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray stuns Juventus 5-2 in Champions League

Galatasaray pushed Juventus to the brink of elimination from the Champions League in a wild 5-2 comeback win in Istanbul on Tuesday.

﻿