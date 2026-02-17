Syria sets Feb deadline for SDF members’ civilian transitions

Syria’s Interior Ministry has granted members and affiliates of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) until the end of February to formalize their legal status and transition back into civilian life, local media has reported.

In a circular issued on Feb. 16, the ministry announced that registration centers in the governorates of Aleppo, Idlib, Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will cease accepting regularization requests as of early March.

The notice called on SDF members to report to these offices before the deadline to complete all required procedures and secure the necessary documentation, emphasizing that compliance would help foster broader regional stability and security.

Militia members have been instructed to surrender their weapons and submit relevant papers as part of the process of reintegration. Authorities cautioned that failure to comply would result in legal repercussions.

The directive follows a January announcement by officials in Damascus and SDF that, after prolonged stalemate and intermittent clashes, they had reached an accord to incorporate the SDF forces and self-governed regions into the Syrian state framework.

