TurkStream gas flow to halt for annual maintenance

ANKARA

Natural gas flow through both offshore lines of the TurkStream pipeline will be temporarily halted from 22 June until 29 June 2021, for annual maintenance and routine diagnostics, the project company, TurkStream, announced on June 16.

The works will be carried out by South Stream Transport B.V., the operator of the offshore pipeline system.

TurkStream consists of two 930-kilometer-long offshore lines stretching from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea, and two separate onshore lines at lengths of 142 kilometers and 70 kilometers.

The project has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm). The first line with a capacity of 15.75 bcm is designated for supplies to Turkey's domestic customers, and the second line, with another 15.75 bcm of capacity, carries Russian gas further to Europe through Bulgaria.