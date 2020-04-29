Turks spending more time on social media in lockdown: Survey

  • April 29 2020 16:11:45

Turks spending more time on social media in lockdown: Survey

TRABZON
Turks spending more time on social media in lockdown: Survey

Turks are spending around five hours and 38 minutes on average a day on social media during lockdown days, an increase from three hours and 28 minutes, according to an online survey carried out by two Turkish academics from Gümüşhane University and Trabzon University.

The respondents of the survey who would normally spend an average time of seven hours and more on social media before the lockdown began said they were spending even more time now, with their numbers surging to 27.5 percent from 6.6 percent among all those surveyed.

The study was carried out by academic Ersin Diker and Fatih Çelik, who conducted an online survey method with the participation of 1,067 people, 629 women and 438 men across Turkey.

Among the most frequently used social media platforms were Instagram with 27.2 percent, WhatsApp with 24.7 percent and Twitter with 21 percent, becoming the top three apps.

Noting that Instagram is still the most frequently used social media platform for Turkish people under all circumstances, Çelik said that individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 use this platform extensively.

“However, people aged 36-44 use Twitter and those over 45 use WhatsApp more frequently,” he added.

According to the data obtained, Çelik said that individuals see Twitter as the most convenient and useful platform to follow daily news and reports.

Pointing out that fake and manipulative news increased during the pandemic period, the academic emphasized that WhatsApp played a big role in the spread of such content.

“It is possible to say that WhatsApp has the effect of frequent sharing of right or wrong as well as fake and manipulated content related to the epidemic through personal messages or groups of users,” Çelik added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

    Erdoğan assures Trump Turkey will show all kinds of solidarity as reliable, strong ally

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

  3. Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

    Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

  4. Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

    Cappadocia's unique lake fascinates with its beauty

  5. Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

    Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Recommended
Historical Istanbul mosque robbed by thieves

Historical Istanbul mosque robbed by thieves
Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak

Gov’t set to ready ‘normalization plan’ for virus outbreak
Turkey extends remote education until May 31

Turkey extends remote education until May 31
Mosque lights tell faithful to stay home

Mosque lights tell faithful to stay home
Turkey calls on int’l world to respond to Haftar in Libya

Turkey calls on int’l world to respond to Haftar in Libya
Top Turkish diplomat attends teleconference on COVID-19

Top Turkish diplomat attends teleconference on COVID-19
WORLD US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops  

The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from April 29.    
ECONOMY Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Summer houses in Turkey well sought after amid pandemic: Expert

Demand for summerhouses and other types of single-detached dwellings has risen due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive of a real estate appraisal portal.
SPORTS Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games. Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.