Turks, relatives stuck in mosque in Mariupol

  • March 14 2022 07:00:00

Turks, relatives stuck in mosque in Mariupol

ISTANBUL

A group of Turkish citizens and their relatives who have taken shelter in a mosque in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol want to be evacuated as clashes near.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet over the phone about the situation, İsmail Hacıoğlu, the head of the Suleiman Mosque Association in Mariupol, said there are 86 people in the city, which is besieged by Russia and witnessing constant shelling, waiting to be evacuated by Turkey.

“Around 30 of these people are in the mosque, while others are waiting at home,” Hacıoğlu said. “They are not all Turkish citizens; the group includes 34 children and wives and mothers-in-law of Turkish citizens.”

Hacıoğlu refuted earlier reports that the mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent was hit during the shelling of the city.

“An explosion occurred around 700 meters away from the mosque, but it was not directly hit,” he said, adding that clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces continue around 2 kilometers away from the facility.

Hacıoğlu said his association had already tried four times to evacuate Turks by forming a convoy, “but Russians did not let us through” roadblocks.

“We will try for the fifth time,” he said.

Mariupol is facing what Ukraine says is a “humanitarian catastrophe,” with more than 1,500 civilians killed over 12 days.

A humanitarian convoy loaded with 90 tons of food and medicine left the town of Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol on March 12, according to local officials, with hopes that it will be able to evacuate civilians on the way back.

Orthodox clergy volunteered to accompany the convoy, they said, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of targeting previous similar efforts.

WORLD Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan meets Greek premier in Istanbul

    Erdoğan meets Greek premier in Istanbul

  2. Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

    Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

  3. Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

    Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

  4. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  5. ‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’

    ‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’
Recommended
Gold hunters back in business after rain

Gold hunters back in business after rain
Ancient site of Zeugma to enter metaverse

Ancient site of Zeugma to enter metaverse
Tanker disabled in Bosphorus taken under control

Tanker disabled in Bosphorus taken under control
Şırnak becomes province with least COVID cases

Şırnak becomes province with least COVID cases
Baykar’s unmanned combat aerial vehicle enters production line

Baykar’s unmanned combat aerial vehicle enters production line
Turkey reports 17,426 new coronavirus cases, 138 more deaths

Turkey reports 17,426 new coronavirus cases, 138 more deaths
WORLD Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Seventeen million people in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen began their first full day under lockdown Monday, as a key factory making iPhones closed and restrictions spread across Shanghai and other major cities in an effort to extinguish the biggest-ever threat to the nation’s zero-tolerance Covid strategy.

ECONOMY Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor went online on March 12 amid expectations that it will boost the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency and help to achieve its carbon neutrality targets.

SPORTS Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.