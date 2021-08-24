Turks rank climate change as ‘a significant issue’ of country

ISTANBUL
With forest fires and flood disasters that hit various parts of the country recently causing massive destruction, six out of 10 people now believe that climate change poses a grave danger to both them and the country as much as the coronavirus pandemic.

The rate of those who think that climate change is not as dangerous as the pandemic is around 25 percent, according to a study of Ipsos, an international consulting firm that revealed its latest survey conducted between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10.

The findings show that the pandemic has caused one out of every two people to attach more importance to environmental problems than before.

While 5 percent of Turks did not attach importance to environmental risks such as climate change and global warming in the past at all, they have started to give importance after the coronavirus outbreak, according to the study.

Seven out of 10 people believe that they are more sensitive to the environment than other people.

The latest research shows that people have begun to consider global climate change as one of Turkey’s most significant problems.

