Türkiye’s west grapples with cold weather

With cold weather spell continuing to grip the western parts of Türkiye, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has issued a “yellow alert” for 12 provinces that are likely to witness storms and thundershowers.

According to the most recent weather assessments, it is predicted to be partly and very cloudy across the country, with localized showers and thundershowers to batter the south of Marmara, Inner Aegean, inland parts of the Western Mediterranean, northwestern Central Anatolia, inland parts of the Central Black Sea, and around Adana, Mersin, Kırşehir, Kırıkkale, Yozgat, Bolu, Tunceli, Edirne and Tekirdağ provinces.

Meanwhile, in line with the “yellow alert,” which means potential weather danger, issued for Afyonkarahisar, Antalya, Aydın, Burdur, Denizli, Eskişehir, Isparta, Izmir, Kütahya, Manisa, Muğla and Uşak provinces, it was stated that although the predicted meteorological events are not unusual, precautions should be taken against possible adversities, such as flash floods, local hail, lightning, tornadoes, and transportation disruptions.

The wind is predicted to blow strongly (40-60 km/h) from the southern directions in the eastern Mediterranean and the west of Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia. Dust transportation is expected in the eastern Mediterranean, Eastern Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia.

While no significant change is expected in the air temperatures, this week, the bureau predicts it to be below seasonal norms in western parts of the country and around seasonal norms elsewhere.

