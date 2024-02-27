Türkiye’s waters see jellyfish surge amid rising temperatures

Türkiye’s waters see jellyfish surge amid rising temperatures

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s waters see jellyfish surge amid rising temperatures

The seas of Türkiye are experiencing an onslaught of jellyfish as rising water temperatures and pollution create a favorable environment for their proliferation.

Jellyfish populations along Türkiye's coastline have surged in recent years, particularly in the Marmara and Mediterranean Seas, due to warmer temperatures and environmental degradation. In the southern city of Mersin, a popular tourist destination on the Mediterranean, beaches have been inundated with jellyfish, alarming locals and tourists alike.

"The Marmara Sea will continue to warm like other seas. Unless the pollution load is reduced, there is a high probability of mucilage formation again,” said Professor Dr. Mustafa Sarı, the dean of the Faculty of Maritime Studies at Bandırma Onyedi Eylül University.

The Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) Climate Center's Director, Prof. Dr. Barış Salihoğlu, pointed out the Marmara Sea's high pollution levels and ongoing oxygen depletion below 25-30 meters.

Their MARMOD project, backed by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, has established a replica of the Marmara Sea, identifying pollution sources from urban, industrial, and agricultural areas and climate change compounds these issues.

Professor Dr. Melek İşinibilir Okyar, leading a project investigating the reasons behind the jellyfish surge, pointed out that jellyfish proliferation is often a precursor to mucilage formation.

"There's a mucilage risk with warmer temperatures in winter months. Jellyfish also play a catalytic role in mucilage formation. When jellyfish multiply and die, they begin to disintegrate, leading to decreased oxygen levels and the accumulation of dissolved organic matter,” Okyar said.

“When temperature accelerates this process, mucilage forms in the environment. If there is organic matter to stick to in that environment, it starts to accumulate and eventually turns into masses.”

waters,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together
LATEST NEWS

  1. AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

    AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

  2. Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

    Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

  3. Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

    Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

  4. Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

    Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

  5. IAEA warns of 'concerns' over Iran nuclear plans

    IAEA warns of 'concerns' over Iran nuclear plans
Recommended
Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast
İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations

İYİ Party vice-chair joins list of resignations
Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street

Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street
18 suspects arrested in Istanbul for fake prescription scheme

18 suspects arrested in Istanbul for fake prescription scheme
Türkiyes first astronaut Gezeravcı to teach at İTÜ

Türkiye's first astronaut Gezeravcı to teach at İTÜ
Two mountaineers defy winter weather to scale Mount Ağrı peak

Two mountaineers defy winter weather to scale Mount Ağrı peak
WORLD Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it launched a salvo of rockets at an Israeli air control base on Tuesday in retaliation for deadly Israeli strikes on east Lebanon.
ECONOMY AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye has launched a new project that aims to bring together Turkish professionals living internationally.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿