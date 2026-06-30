Türkiye’s unemployment rate steady at 8.2 percent in May

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.2 percent in May compared to the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on June 30.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose by 9,000 month-on-month to 2.88 million, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The jobless rate was estimated at 7 percent for men and 10.5 percent for women.

Youth unemployment, covering the 15-24 age group, climbed 0.4 percentage points to 14.8 percent in May.

Meanwhile, the number of employed people rose 285,000 from the previous month to 32.46 million, while the employment rate grew 0.4 percentage points to 48.5 percent.

The labor force participation rate also rose 0.4 percentage points to 52.8 percent.

The labor underutilization rate, which includes time-related underemployment, potential labor force and unemployment, was up 0.9 percentage points to 31 percent.