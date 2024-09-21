Türkiye's UN Envoy warns PKK/YPG 'remains major destabilizing factor' in Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye’s U.N. envoy, Ahmet Yıldız, warned on Friday regarding the "dangerous" impact of the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, stressing that it is a "major destabilizing factor" in the country.

"Syria may not feature high on the international agenda these days due to other pressing crises, yet the humanitarian landscape in the country is nothing short of catastrophic," Yildiz told a U.N. Security Council session.

Yıldız pointed out that over 70% of the Syrian population requires humanitarian assistance, attributing the crisis to the stalemate in achieving a political settlement for the conflict. He referenced repeated calls for aid from the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), warning of a "critical" shortfall in the Syria response plan.

He underscored the consequences of reduced international humanitarian funding, which translates to fewer resources for food, hygiene, health services, and protection for millions of vulnerable individuals, including women, children, and displaced persons.

Yıldız further expressed concerns about the presence of terrorist organizations that exploit Syria's turmoil to advance separatist goals.

"Today, PKK, YPG, and the so-called SDF terrorist organization remain a major destabilizing factor on the ground, in addition to its ongoing oppression of the local population and violations of all sorts for years," he said.

He also stated that the SDF is "impeding the delivery of humanitarian aid" in northern Syria.

Emphasizing that these groups pose a "direct threat to the unity and territorial integrity of Syria," Yıldız urged all parties to recognize these realities and cease any support for the terror groups.

Discussing the "destruction and civil hardships" inflicted by the Syrian conflict, Yıldız reiterated the necessity of a comprehensive political solution to resolve the situation. He called on all involved actors to avoid pursuing narrow policies and instead adopt a comprehensive approach that revitalizes the U.N.-facilitated political process.