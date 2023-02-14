Türkiye’s TV channels to hold joint live broadcast for aid campaign

ISTANBUL
Grief-stricken relatives, survivors and children are in desperate straits as the two deadly earthquakes not only caused extensive damage in the country where they are fighting for lives in the bitter cold but also left a deep hole in the hearts of many.

With the aim to support the earthquake victims, Türkiye’s TV channels have announced that they will hold a joint live broadcast on Feb. 15 to launch an aid campaign.

Leading names in the world of art, business and sports will support the earthquake victims in the joint broadcast to be made live from all channels on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

The funds to be collected in the charity campaign “Türkiye One Heart” will be donated to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent.

On Feb. 6, southern Türkiye was hit by two deadly earthquakes, claiming more than 31,000 lives. The country has mobilized to meet the need of earthquake victims in 10 provinces. Numerous people sent urgent needs items such as winter clothing, blankets, heaters, baby food and diapers, while many others donated money.

