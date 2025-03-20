Türkiye’s tropical fruit farming expansion fuels exports

ISTANBUL

Türkiye, traditionally recognized for its temperate crops, has made significant strides in tropical fruit production in recent years, effectively meeting domestic demand and broadening its reach in export markets.

What began as a hobby for a few farmers, tropical fruit farming has thrived in Türkiye’s Mediterranean climate, scaling up significantly and becoming a vital source of income in southern provinces such as Mersin and Antalya.

Currently, more than 40 varieties are grown in the region, with 30 percent of its total agricultural output now coming from tropical fruits.

The sector started with bananas and kiwis in the region but now encompasses a diverse range of fruits, including avocados, mangoes, passion fruit, papayas, lychees, dragon fruit, pomelos, limes and guavas. Avocados, mangoes and dragon fruit, in particular, have shown strong export potential.

Looking back, the country’s tropical fruit export journey began in 2020 with $7 million in revenue and has surged to $25 million in just five years, indicating significant growth in a relatively short span of time. Russia, along with Ukraine, is currently the leading export market for Türkiye’s tropical fruits, with potential demand across Europe and neighboring countries.

Hayrettin Uçak, the head of an Aegean fruit exporters' association, highlighted the significant development in the Turkish tropical fruit sector and its remarkable benefits on the nation.

“Tropical fruits offer high added value, making them a profitable choice for farmers. Additionally, instead of relying on imports from Africa or Asia, growing these fruits locally brings numerous benefits, especially environmental ones,” Uçak explained.

Thanks to the growing sector, supermarkets and even local markets now offer these fruits, which were once unfamiliar to Turkish consumers, at more affordable prices, he added.

In a bid to boost the newly-emerged sector, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has also been actively supporting the expansion of tropical fruit farming.

In 2012, the ministry launched a project to introduce 11 tropical fruit varieties sourced from the United States. These varieties underwent adaptation trials in open-field conditions in Antalya’s Gazipaşa district, with those that proved suitable for cultivation being officially registered and made available to the industry.

The West Mediterranean Agricultural Research Institute (BATEM) is actively conducting research and projects on new tropical fruit varieties to further enhance the sector's growth.