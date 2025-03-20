Türkiye’s tropical fruit farming expansion fuels exports

Türkiye’s tropical fruit farming expansion fuels exports

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s tropical fruit farming expansion fuels exports

Türkiye, traditionally recognized for its temperate crops, has made significant strides in tropical fruit production in recent years, effectively meeting domestic demand and broadening its reach in export markets.

What began as a hobby for a few farmers, tropical fruit farming has thrived in Türkiye’s Mediterranean climate, scaling up significantly and becoming a vital source of income in southern provinces such as Mersin and Antalya.

Currently, more than 40 varieties are grown in the region, with 30 percent of its total agricultural output now coming from tropical fruits.

The sector started with bananas and kiwis in the region but now encompasses a diverse range of fruits, including avocados, mangoes, passion fruit, papayas, lychees, dragon fruit, pomelos, limes and guavas. Avocados, mangoes and dragon fruit, in particular, have shown strong export potential.

Looking back, the country’s tropical fruit export journey began in 2020 with $7 million in revenue and has surged to $25 million in just five years, indicating significant growth in a relatively short span of time. Russia, along with Ukraine, is currently the leading export market for Türkiye’s tropical fruits, with potential demand across Europe and neighboring countries.

Hayrettin Uçak, the head of an Aegean fruit exporters' association, highlighted the significant development in the Turkish tropical fruit sector and its remarkable benefits on the nation.

“Tropical fruits offer high added value, making them a profitable choice for farmers. Additionally, instead of relying on imports from Africa or Asia, growing these fruits locally brings numerous benefits, especially environmental ones,” Uçak explained.

Thanks to the growing sector, supermarkets and even local markets now offer these fruits, which were once unfamiliar to Turkish consumers, at more affordable prices, he added.

In a bid to boost the newly-emerged sector, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has also been actively supporting the expansion of tropical fruit farming.

In 2012, the ministry launched a project to introduce 11 tropical fruit varieties sourced from the United States. These varieties underwent adaptation trials in open-field conditions in Antalya’s Gazipaşa district, with those that proved suitable for cultivation being officially registered and made available to the industry.

The West Mediterranean Agricultural Research Institute (BATEM) is actively conducting research and projects on new tropical fruit varieties to further enhance the sector's growth.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

    Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

  2. MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

    MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

  3. Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

    Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

  4. EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

    EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

  5. Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye
Recommended
Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations
MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz
Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye

Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye
Türkiye may join peacekeeping force if Russia-Ukraine deal reached

Türkiye may join peacekeeping force if Russia-Ukraine deal reached
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepals premier

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties, global issues with Nepal's premier
AKP slams CHP leader over ‘civilian coup’ remarks on İmamoğlu’s detention

AKP slams CHP leader over ‘civilian coup’ remarks on İmamoğlu’s detention
İmamoğlu remains in custody for 2nd day as new details emerge

İmamoğlu remains in custody for 2nd day as new details emerge
WORLD Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russian and Ukraine officials will seperately hold talks with U.S. officials on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

In an interim meeting convened to address recent financial market developments, the Central Bank hiked the overnight lending rate to 46 percent on March 20.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿