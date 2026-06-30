Türkiye’s trade deficit narrows 15.6 percent in May

Türkiye’s trade deficit narrows 15.6 percent in May

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s trade deficit narrows 15.6 percent in May

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit narrowed 15.6 percent year-on-year in May, as imports fell more sharply than exports, official data showed on June 30.

The country’s exports totaled $22.46 billion in May, down 9.5 percent from the same month last year, while imports dropped 10.8 percent to $28.07 billion, according to provisional figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Trade Ministry.

The foreign trade gap fell to $5.61 billion in May from a year earlier.

The export-import coverage ratio rose to 80 percent in May, compared with 78.9 percent in the same month of 2025.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, exports fell 11.5 percent to $20.5 billion, while imports dropped 16.2 percent to $21.03 billion. The trade deficit excluding these items stood at $525 million, while the coverage ratio was 97.5 percent.

In January-May, exports edged up 0.2 percent year-on-year to $111.12 billion, while imports rose 1.1 percent to $153.83 billion.

The foreign trade deficit rose 3.6 percent in the first five months of the year to $42.72 billion. The export-import coverage ratio fell to 72.2%, from 72.9% in the same period last year.

Germany was Türkiye’s top export destination in May, with shipments totaling $1.71 billion, followed by the U.S. with $1.52 billion, the U.K. with $1.38 billion, Italy with $1.14 billion, and Spain with $922 million.

Russia was the leading source of imports in May, with $3.76 billion, followed by China with $3.43 billion, Germany with $2.04 billion, the U.S. with $1.21 billion and Italy with $1.06 billion.

The share of high-technology products in manufacturing exports was 3.1 percent in May, while high-tech products accounted for 11.8 percent of manufacturing imports.

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