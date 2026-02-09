Türkiye’s tourism accommodation revenues hit record $7 billion in 2025

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s tourism sector achieved a historic milestone in 2025, with accommodation revenues reaching nearly $7 billion, the highest figure since records began in 2003.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), overall tourism income rose by 6.8 percent compared to the previous year, totaling $65.2 billion and marking the highest revenue in the country’s history. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has set a target of $68 billion for 2026.

Accommodation expenditures accounted for $6.98 billion of total tourist spending, underscoring the sector’s growing importance. Over the past five years, accommodation revenues have surpassed $27.9 billion. Despite the pandemic-related downturn in 2021, when revenues fell to $3.3 billion, the sector rebounded strongly, exceeding $6 billion by 2023 and continuing its upward trajectory.

Industry leaders emphasized both the strength and the challenges of this growth.

Gökhan Esengil, Chairman of the Central Anatolia Regional Executive Board of the Tourism Hotel Managers Association (TUROYD), noted that while the figures highlight resilience, the quality of growth must also be considered.

He pointed out that in Central Anatolia, particularly in Ankara, steady demand from government, business, and conference tourism has ensured consistent occupancy rates. In destinations such as Cappadocia, revenues surged during peak seasons but remained volatile in off-season periods. Esengil stressed that the region holds significant potential but is still experiencing cautious, controlled growth rather than rapid expansion.

He added that sustainability will be key for businesses aiming to succeed in 2026, requiring efficient resource management and realistic market strategies.

