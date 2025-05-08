Türkiye's Thracian region may face its worst drought on record

Türkiye's Thracian region may face its worst drought on record

TEKİRDAĞ
Türkiyes Thracian region may face its worst drought on record

Türkiye's northwestern Thracian region, known for its agricultural output of wheat and barley, faces the risk of its most severe drought in history if rain does not occur in the coming days, warns an expert.

"In the absence of rain for the next several days, we predict that wheat crops will fail to develop properly and Thrace will experience the worst drought in its history, which will reduce production by 60 to 80 percent,” warned İbrahim Toruk, president of a Thracian seed growers association, TRAKTOD.

“This may sound exaggerated, but we say this based on our experience.”

Toruk, an agricultural engineer, said the region went through an extremely dry and mild winter with insufficient rainfall and no significant cold spells, leaving wheat and barley crops under drought stress.

“This past winter was dry and warm. The plants struggled with drought stress, and then in early April, they were hit by cold stress when it unexpectedly snowed on April 7, followed by frost,” he said.

Toruk noted that late frosts are highly unusual in the region, adding that the last frosts in Thrace usually occur around Feb. 27. However, this year, the region had frost on April 7, 8, and 9, at a time when the crops were already stressed.

He stated that although the brief snowfall facilitated some short-term growth, its impact swiftly faded without sustained rainfall.

“Fields may appear green at first glance, but our technical teams report deep cracks in the soil. The wheat is drying from the bottom, and the heads are narrowing and becoming pointed, a clear sign of water deficiency,” he said.

The region is now experiencing high temperatures, which have worsened the situation by rapidly drying out the topsoil.

“If temperatures continue to rise rapidly, we will face serious trouble during this critical stage when plants need the most water,” Toruk said.

He noted that this year's drought conditions in wheat are reminiscent of the region-wide drought experienced in 2023.

Calling for immediate intervention, he urged authorities to act without delay. “The water stress is obvious. We’ve already been hit by frost, and now drought is hitting even harder. Farmers are taking a heavy blow.”

With temperatures plummeting substantially over a three-day cold spell during the first quarter of April, Türkiye was hit by one of the harshest agricultural frosts in recent memory, according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı.

This late frost took a heavy toll on agricultural production across multiple regions.

 

Record,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail
LATEST NEWS

  1. US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

    US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

  2. President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

  3. Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

    Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

  4. Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

    Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

  5. Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland

    Danish PM furious over reported US spying on Greenland
Recommended
President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV

President Erdoğan congratulates Pope Leo XIV
Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says

Turkish economy resilient against shocks, Erdoğan says
Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying

Türkiye, UNICEF hold conference to tackle peer bullying
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals

Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals
EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty

EU envoy praises partnership with Türkiye amid global uncertainty
Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions

Defense minister meets Pakistani envoy amid South Asia tensions
WORLD US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

US federal judge orders release of Rümeysa Öztürk on bail

A federal judge in the U.S. state of Vermont on Friday ordered the release on bail of Turkish PhD student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was controversially detained by immigration agents in late March.

ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿