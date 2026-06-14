Türkiye’s solar glass capacity surges fivefold in one year

Türkiye’s solar glass capacity surges fivefold in one year

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s solar glass capacity surges fivefold in one year

Türkiye’s solar glass production capacity has increased fivefold within a year, reaching 87 million square meters, according to the Cement, Glass, Ceramics and Soil Products Exporters’ Association (ÇCSİB).

The association reported that exports across flat glass, processed glass, glass packaging and glassware totaled $1.5 billion last year.

ÇCSİB Vice Chairman Tansu Kumru said that investments have significantly expanded the country’s production base. “We have increased Türkiye’s solar glass capacity from 17 million square meters to 87 million square meters by the end of 2025. Protecting this high level of capital and labor investment requires preventing unfair competition from imports,” she noted.

Kumru highlighted that the Turkish glass industry exports to 170 countries. She added that the sector aims to turn global challenges into opportunities through high production capacity and internationally competitive product quality.

Emphasizing Türkiye’s position as a major global production hub, Kumru stated that the sector exceeds 4 million tons in annual production and processing volume.

“Despite natural gas and electricity costs accounting for nearly half of our production expenses, our sector needs continued support and competitive exchange rates,” she said, adding that investments focused on reducing carbon emissions, expanding capacity and advancing digitalization are ongoing.

Kumru also pointed to rising protectionism in global trade and unfair competition pressures. She noted that measures such as anti-dumping investigations against imports from China and Egypt in glassware, the implementation of anti-dumping duties on glass fiber and additional safeguards on flat and automotive glass have been critical steps to protect domestic producers.

 

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