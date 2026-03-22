Türkiye’s solar energy capacity surges 641-fold in 12 years

ANKARA

Türkiye’s solar energy capacity has surged 641-fold over the last 12 years, reaching 25,827 megawatts by the end of January 2026, according to data released by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The rapid expansion marks a dramatic shift from 2014, when the country’s solar capacity stood at just 40.2 megawatts. Solar power now accounts for 20.9 percent of Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity, up from a mere 0.1 percent over a decade ago.

Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar hailed the milestone in a written statement, noting that one-fifth of the nation’s total power capacity is now derived from the sun.

"We possess significant solar energy potential," Bayraktar said. "Through Renewable Energy Resource Zone (YEKA) tenders and capacity allocations for self-consumption, we have brought this potential to an important level. We closed 2025 with a record in renewable energy, and 2026 will be another record year."

The surge in capacity has translated into a massive spike in generation. Electricity production from solar sources climbed from 17 gigawatt-hours in 2014 to 38,069 gigawatt-hours by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, the Turkish government has set an ambitious target of reaching 120,000 megawatts of combined solar and wind capacity by 2035. Bayraktar indicated that approximately $80 billion in new investments are planned over the next decade to meet this goal.

"Our sun will continue to shine," Bayraktar added, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to further infrastructure growth.