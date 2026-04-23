Türkiye’s return to F-35 program would strengthen NATO: US envoy

Türkiye’s return to F-35 program would strengthen NATO: US envoy

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s return to F-35 program would strengthen NATO: US envoy

The U.S. ambassador to Türkiye described the prolonged dispute over Ankara’s participation in the F-35 fighter jet program as “insane,” urging a swift resolution, and stressing that it would help strengthen the NATO alliance, which both countries are longstanding members of.

In remarks to Fox News Digital following his statements at last weekend’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Tom Barrack said the impasse underscores the need for a diplomatic breakthrough, reiterating that Türkiye remains a vital ally hosting key U.S. assets, contributing to NATO missions, and countering shared threats.

Barrack, who also serves as U.S. special envoy for Syria, said U.S. sanctions and Türkiye’s removal from the F-35 program, triggered by its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, have unnecessarily strained ties while benefiting Russia.

“The S-400 issue can and should be resolved within months through surgical diplomacy,” Barrack said, pointing to efforts led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and grounded in the relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Addressing concerns in Congress, including criticism from Senator Rick Scott over potential arms transfers, Barrack said any resolution would fully comply with Section 1245 of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“That means verifiable cessation of possession and operability of the Russian S-400 system,” he said, adding that formal certifications from the U.S. departments of Defense and State would confirm there is no risk to sensitive F-35 technology.

“There will be no shortcuts on American security standards,” he stressed.

Barrack said a breakthrough is within reach, adding: “What I am signaling is that real breakthroughs are imminent: restoring Turkey’s role in the F-35 ecosystem, strengthening NATO interoperability, boosting U.S. industry, and denying Russia leverage.”

Describing the approach as aligned with Trump’s foreign policy, he said: “This is classic Trump deal-making: enforce the law, protect our technology, and rebuild alliances that advance American strength.”

“In every one of these statements, I am speaking directly in support of this administration’s foreign policy. We believe in peace through strength, candid assessment of realities, and delivering results that protect U.S. interests without dragging America into endless conflicts,” said Barrack.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

    Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

  2. UK, France agree on 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings

    UK, France agree on 3-year deal to stop migrant crossings

  3. Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

    Slovakia resumes getting Russian oil from Ukraine pipeline

  4. Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

    Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

  5. Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

    Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo
Recommended
Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s

Türkiye votes to ban social media for under-15s
Children’s Day unites Türkiye in poignant harmony of celebration, remembrance

Children’s Day unites Türkiye in poignant harmony of celebration, remembrance
Türkiye braces for showers before spring temperatures rise

Türkiye braces for showers before spring temperatures rise
Competition authority signals expansion of private school price probe

Competition authority signals expansion of private school price probe
Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe

Erdoğan, German president discuss ties, warn of war’s impact on Europe
Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election

Özel visits Kurtulmuş as CHP pushes for by-election
WORLD Myanmar considering good things for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar 'considering good things' for Suu Kyi: Thai FM

Myanmar's leader is "considering good things" for detained Aung San Suu Kyi, Thailand's top diplomat said after meeting the country's coup leader for the first time since he took over as civilian president.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines executive meets with investors in Tokyo

Turkish Airlines (THY) Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Murat Şeker, met with international investors and representatives of financial institutions in Tokyo, Japan.

SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿