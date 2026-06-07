World Bank provides financing under green and future cities project

World Bank provides financing under green and future cities project

ISTANBUL
World Bank provides financing under green and future cities project

The World Bank Group approved a 191.5 million-euro ($219.4 million) loan to Türkiye to modernize urban infrastructure and services in the fast-growing cities of Antalya and Konya, addressing a growing demand for public transport, clean water and sanitation and efficient energy systems, while generating jobs along the way.

The Green and Future Cities Project will be implemented through İller Bankası.

Türkiye’s rapid urbanization has intensified demand for efficient and resilient municipal infrastructure, said the bank.

Planned investments include the expansion and modernization of public transport systems, such as tramlines and low-emission vehicles, as well as upgrades to water supply, wastewater treatment and sanitation infrastructure.

The project will also provide technical assistance to İLBANK and participating municipalities to strengthen their capacity in project preparation, financial management and sustainable urban planning.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said that the amount of favorable external financing secured in 2026 has reached approximately $4.5 billion.

“Under our economic program, which prioritizes sustainable growth and social welfare and within the framework of the Medium-Term Program, our support for municipalities’ infrastructure investments and efforts to combat climate change will continue strongly,” Şimşek said.

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