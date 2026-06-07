Türkiye overtakes its rivals in average tourist stay

Şevval Aydoğan-ISTANBUL

KPMG Türkiye’s 2025 tourism report has revealed that Türkiye has surpassed its European rivals in average tourist stay duration.

According to the report, Türkiye welcomed 52.8 million visitors and generated $64.4 billion in revenue last year, standing out particularly for the length of time tourists stayed in the country.

With an average stay of 10.7 days, Türkiye more than doubled Spain’s figure of 5.3 days and also surpassed rivals such as Italy and France.

Commenting on the report, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB) Deputy Chairman Davut Günaydın stressed that Türkiye still had enormous potential in the tourism sector and that these figures confirmed this.

Emphasizing that TÜRSAB now aimed to spread tourism across all 12 months of the year, Günaydın said: “The current tourist numbers are no longer sufficient for Türkiye’s tourism sector. With better integration among institutions, I believe we will eventually see tourist numbers exceeding 100 million.”

According to the report, tourists stay an average of 7.2 days in France, 5.3 days in Spain, 7.8 days in Italy and 6.8 days in Greece, compared with 10.7 days in Türkiye. Average spending per visitor increased by 3.7 per cent year-on-year to $1,008, while overnight spending reached $100 per night.

The report also noted that international tourism revenues rose by 6 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching a total volume of $1.8 trillion. It stated that 2025 had gone down as a “golden year” in which the global mobility ecosystem crossed a historic threshold, with the number of international tourists surpassing 1.5 billion.

According to the report, Europe remained the world’s largest tourism destination region, welcoming approximately 793 million visitors. Türkiye ranked sixth globally in terms of international visitor numbers. The report said that Türkiye had “positively distinguished itself from its competitors by combining its traditional ‘sea tourism’ identity with health, gastronomy and cultural tourism, thereby achieving a strategic transformation”, adding that the country had achieved its targets with 52.8 million tourists and $64.4 billion in revenue.

The KPMG report noted a weakening in demand during the early booking period because of the war in the region.

Evaluating the report, KPMG Türkiye Strategy and Operations Director and Tourism Sector Leader Ruhican Özen said: “The defining factor for the tourism sector in 2026 will be deepening macro-political uncertainty and escalating regional conflicts. In 2026, booking cancellations could reach as high as 30 per cent.”